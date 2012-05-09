Nikkei slips, turns bearish on Greece fears

TOKYO, May 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
1.4 percent on Wednesday morning as worries mounted that Greece
could reject the bailout that saved it from a chaotic bankruptcy
and even exit the euro.
The benchmark index slipped to 9.055.16, while the broader
Topix index fell 1.3 percent to 766.6.
Investors shied away from riskier assets after Greece's
leftist candidate for prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, said
bailouts must be rejected for a new coalition to form after
Sunday's election, which would threaten Europe's fiscal
health.
"The market as a whole will be in risk-aversion mode due to
the problems in Greece," said Masayuki Doshida, a senior market
analyst at Rakuten Securities.
The real-estate sector performed particularly
badly, dropping 2.9 percent as market participants played it
safe amid the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone.
"The market is worried that the austerity pact engineered by
Sarkozy and Merkel will crumble, so the yen is strengthening
against the euro again," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general
manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities.
"No one can see a way out of this situation, and unless
European leaders come to an agreement at the next G8 meeting,
the market is going to remain on edge."
Weighing on the market was Gree Inc, which slid a
further 6.5 percent on top of sharp losses incurred since
Monday's report that Japan's regulatory agency could outlaw
online games with gambling aspects. It was the most heavily
traded stock by turnover on the main board.
Gree, Japan's leading social gaming site, said on Tuesday
that it will strengthen policing of its content.
Market participants said investors would be selectively
buying shares of companies who have given good guidance
recently.
Toshiba Corp's share price was pumped up 1.6
percent after the company forecast an operating profit of 300
billion yen for the current financial year after the bell on
Tuesday. A preview report in the Nikkei business daily propelled
the stock up 2.9 percent during the session.
Panasonic also soared 4.7 percent after the Nikkei daily
said it could forecast a net profit of around 50 billion yen
($626.7 million) for the year ending March 2013, boosted by
structural reforms.
More than 60 percent of the 83 Nikkei companies that have
reported January-March earnings so far beat or met market
expectations, but this positive news has so far failed to drive
the Nikkei up to the 10,000 level seen in the first quarter.
Concerns that the U.S. recovery may be faltering as well as
worries about slower growth in China and instability in the euro
zone have dragged the Nikkei average down 10.2 percent in the
second quarter after it rallied more than 19 percent in the
first.