版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 14:04 BJT

Nikkei ends down in choppy trade

TOKYO, May 10 Japan's Nikkei average slid down
0.4 percent o n Thursday after lurching in and out of positive
t e rritory as strong Australian jobs data was offset by poor
Chinese trade figures and concerns about instability in the euro
zone.	
    The Nikkei closed down at 9,009.65, while the
broader Topix inched down 0.1 percent to 765.42.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐