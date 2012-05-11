版本:
Nikkei steady in early trade ahead of China data

TOKYO, May 11 The Nikkei share average steadied
in early trade on Friday ahead of China's industrial output and
inflation data, which will give further clues to the health of
the world's second largest economy, Japan's largest export
market.	
    The Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 9,017.41, while the
broader Topix was flat at 765.69.

