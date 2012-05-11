版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五 14:03 BJT

Nikkei slips, hampered by poor China industrial data

TOKYO, May 11 The Nikkei share average sank
below 9,000 o n Friday to mark its sixth straight week of losses
as weak China industrial data and a persistently strong yen,
riding on fears of a widening euro zone debt crisis, dragged on
investor sentiment. 	
    The Nikkei index ended down 0.6 percent at 8,953.31,
while the broader Topix fell 0.9 percent to 758.38.

