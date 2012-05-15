Nikkei drops as Europe worries rough up exporters

* Mazda sheds 5.5 pct on fears of euro exposure
* Sony, Panasonic fail to hold gains on reported OLED talks
* Defensives such as food, drug makers in focus
* Mixi soars; CEO reportedly mulls selling his stake
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday, weighed down by exporters with high exposure to
Europe such as Mazda Motor, after Greece's struggle to form a
coalition heightened fears the country was closer to exiting the
euro zone.
The Nikkei was down 1.4 percent at 8,852.4 in midmorning
trade, well below its 200-day moving average of 9,037.47.
Mazda Motor Corp, the Japanese carmaker with the
highest proportion of European sales, skidded 5.5 percent.
Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and
Honda Motor Co Ltd fell between 1.7 percent and 2.5
percent.
"If Greece is forced to go to a second election, then the
market could drop as low as 8,750," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi,
general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend
Securities.
Greece's president failed to pull together a coalition in
talks on Monday, increasing the likelihood of another election
and the country's rejection of a 130-billion euro EU/IMF
bailout. Talks will continue on Tuesday.
"A resolution and the formation of a cabinet would make
Japanese markets bounce right back up, but for the moment
everything's being sold off, bar defensives and companies who've
given good guidance," Nakanishi said.
Meiji Holdings, a food and dairy firm, gained 4
percent. The food sector fell 0.7 percent and the
pharmaceutical sector slipped 0.4 percent to slightly
outperform the market.
Taiyo Yuden, an electronic components maker, jumped
6.7 p ercent after the company forecast a return to profit this
financial year, beating analyst estimates with its projection
for 10 billion yen in operating income.
Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp rose more
than 2 percent in early trade after sources said the companies
are in talks to jointly make next-generation OLED televisions,
but the shares turned negative by midmorning.
"Short-term investors reacted to the news positively as they
had shorted the stocks. Short-covering lifted the shares, but
the next thing they had in mind was, 'wait a minute, the news
won't have a serious impact on their earnings,' so such
short-covering has run its course," said Makoto Kikuchi, chief
executive officer at Myojo Asset management.
Social networking service operator Mixi Inc surged
as much as 8.8 percent after the Nikkei Business weekly reported
its CEO was considering selling off his 55 percent stake in the
company. The magazine said potential bidders included social
gaming companies Gree Inc, which shed 6.9 percent, or
DeNA Co Ltd, which fell 5 percent.
Mixi had plummeted 11.8 percent on Monday to a lifetime low
after its operating profit forecast undershot market
expectations on a fall in advertising revenue.
Worries about slowing growth in China and a stuttering
recovery in the U.S. have added to euro zone woes and prompted
fears that this could see Japanese markets repeat their poor
performance of 2011.
But Goldman Sachs said in a note on Monday that the global
and domestic economy are both more resilient in 2012, while
profit outlooks are stronger and fiscal and monetary policy is
easier, meaning the Topix index could kick back up to 900 or
970.
The Topix was down 1.6 percent at 744.44.