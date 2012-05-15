Nikkei stumbles as Greece contagion fears shake exporters

* Mazda sheds 5.5 pct on fears of euro exposure * Sony, Panasonic reverse early gains on reported OLED talks * Investors retreat to defensives * Mixi soars; CEO reportedly mulls selling his stake TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei share average was dragged down by exporters with exposure to Europe on Tuesday morning after Greece's struggle to form a coalition heightened fears the country was closer to exiting the euro zone. The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 8,865.77 before the midday break, well below its 200-day moving average near 9,037.55. Mazda Motor Corp, the Japanese carmaker with the highest proportion of European sales, skidded 5.5 p ercent. Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd fell between 2 and 3.2 percent. "The markets are in risk-off mode because everyone is thinking, if Greece leaves the euro, who's next?" said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. "Portugal and Spain's credit-default swap spreads are sky-high; the domino effect has already begun." The yen strengthened to a three-month high against the euro, which fell to 102.4 yen after being heavily sold off, pressuring Japanese exporters. "A resolution and the formation of a cabinet would make Japanese markets bounce right back up, but for the moment everything's being sold off, bar defensives and companies who've given good guidance," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities. Meiji Holdings, a food and dairy firm, gained 3 percent. The food sector fell 0.1 percent and the pharmaceutical sector gained 0.2 percent to outperform the market. Taiyo Yuden, an electronic components maker, jumped 5.3 percent after the company forecast a return to profit this financial year, beating analyst estimates with its projection for 10 billion yen in operating income. Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp rose more than 2 percent in early trade after sources said the companies are in talks to jointly make next-generation OLED televisions, but the shares reversed midmorning. Sony lost 2.3 percent while Panasonic shed 3 percent in the morning, underperforming the index. "Short-term investors reacted to the news positively as they had shorted the stocks. Short-covering lifted the shares, but the next thing they had in mind was, 'Wait a minute, the news won't have a serious impact on their earnings,' so such short-covering has run its course," said Makoto Kikuchi, chief executive officer at Myojo Asset management. Market participants are now eyeing a lower support level than in the previous few weeks as fears of the knock-on effect of Greece's exit from the euro extinguish risk appetite. "Investors are backing away from the equities markets and towards bonds," said Fujito of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. "China's been hit by falling exports because of Europe and that looks likely to affect its imports from Australia and Brazil too." Fujito said the market could break through its next support level of 8,800 this week. The broader Topix index fell 1.6 percent to 744.49. Social networking service operator Mixi Inc climbed 4.9 percent after surging as much as 8.8 percent, as the Nikkei Business weekly reported its CEO was considering selling off his 55 percent stake in the company. The magazine said potential bidders included social gaming companies Gree Inc, which shed 5.4 percent, and DeNA Co Ltd, which fell 4.6 percent. Mixi plummeted 11.8 percent on Monday to a lifetime low after its operating profit forecast undershot market expectations on a fall in advertising revenue.