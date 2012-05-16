Nikkei slips on Greece turmoil, big banks rise

By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei average fell on
Wednesday as investors cut exposure to risky assets after the
failure of Greek politicians to form a government raised the
prospect leftists opposed to bailout terms could win new
elections in June.
Gains in Japan's top banks, after they forecast earnings
above market expectations, lent support to the Japanese market.
The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 8,861.21 after
hitting a 3-1/2-month closing low on Tuesday, while the broader
Topix index dropped 0.2 percent to 745.68.
But Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP
Paribas, said the short-selling ratio was at a critical level,
an indication that the Japanese market could rebound on
short-covering in the near term.
"The past three to four days, the short-selling ratio in the
Tokyo market went up to 27.9 percent ... the highest level in
the past few months," Maruyama said.
"I guess short positioning has been accumulated ... in the
shorter term, I am expecting a technical rebound on
short-covering."
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 0.9 percent,
Mizuho Financial Group gained 1.8 percent and
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 0.3 percent.
Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Inc climbed 5.1 percent and
Taiheiyo Cement Corp advanced 5.4 percent after MSCI
said they would be promoted to the MSCI Japan index
after the close on May 31. The other inclusion to the benchmark
was Nexon Co Ltd.
In turn, Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc, Hiroshima
Bank Ltd < and Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd would
be removed from the benchmark. Hokuhoku Financial sagged 9.9
percent and Hiroshima Bank shed 6.8 percent.
Exporters came under pressure, with Toyota Motor Corp
, Honda Motor Co, Canon Inc and
Panasonic Corp down between 0.5 and 0.8 percent.
The Nikkei has fallen 13.6 percent since hitting a one-year
peak of 10,255.15 on March 27 on concerns over slowing global
growth and the euro zone debt crisis, and global investors have
turned increasingly downbeat on Japan.
A monthly survey of asset managers by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch showed investor allocation in Japanese stocks fell
to 19 percent net underweight this month from 10 percent in
April.
"The message from U.S. investors was that, since emerging
market equities offer higher yields than those of advanced
countries with better growth prospects and more healthy public
finances, they are preferable to Japanese equities," Merrill
Lynch said in a report.
"U.S. investors also criticised Japanese companies for their
overly cautious earnings forecasts, and in the latest survey the
evaluation of Japan corporate earnings (good minus bad) again
worsened, from 6 percent to -2 percent."
Of the 168 Nikkei companies that have reported January-March
earnings so far, 61 percent of them have either beat or met
market expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.