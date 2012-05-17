版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 08:15 BJT

Japan's Nikkei dips on deepening Greece crisis

TOKYO, May 17 The Nikkei share average slipped
in early trade on Thursday following news that some Greek banks
have been denied funding by the European Central Bank, though
stronger-than-expected Japanese economic growth lent support to
already fragile sentiment.	
    The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 8,785.42, while
the broader Topix index was down 0.3 percent at 737.06.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐