Nikkei steady as Japan GDP offsets Greek fears

* But Nikkei still on track for 7th weekly fall * Japan economy rebounds in Q1, led by consumer spending TOKYO, May 17 The Nikkei share average steadied on Thursday as stronger-than-expected Japanese economic growth data countered news that some Greek banks have been denied funding by the European Central Bank, which heightened fears that Greece might exit the euro. The data offered support to the Nikkei, which has fallen more than 14 percent since hitting a one-year high of 10,255.15 on March 27 on concerns over slowing global growth and the deepening euro zone debt crisis. Failure by Greek political parties to form a government after an inconclusive election earlier this month has left investors fretting that Athens might leave the euro zone. The Nikkei was flat at 8,804.80 in midmorning trade after moving in and out of positive territory. The index is still down 1.8 percent this week, on track for its seventh straight weekly loss, which would mark its worst run since 2001. "I am still positive of a cyclical turnaround but tactically I am looking for a move down to around 8,700 in the Nikkei before it bounces," said Naomi Fink, Japan equity strategist at Jefferies. Fink remained long on volatility and short cyclicals versus defensives. The Nikkei volatility index fell 5.2 percent. The lower the volatility index, the higher the risk appetite. Japan's economy grew 1.0 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, powering ahead of other major industrial nations thanks to rebuilding of the tsunami-battered northeast region, solid consumer spending and recovering exports. Among gainers, Credit Saison Co Ltd advanced 5 percent after the consumer credit company posted a net profit for the year ended March that beat market expectations. Some exporters remained under pressure, however. Toyota Motor Corp and Canon Inc both shed 0.2 percent, while Nikon Corp lost 1.5 percent. The broader Topix index slipped 0.1 percent to 738.23. "We think the Japanese equity market is close to the bottom of its range and expect low valuations and firm company results to support share prices," Nomura said in a report. The Topix carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5, compared with a 10-year average of 17.1 and the U.S. S&P 500's 12.2, Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed. Nomura said since there was little room for share prices to fall, buying undervalued stocks that have been relatively oversold during the previous downturns was an attractive investment strategy.