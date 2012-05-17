Nikkei slips on Greece fears but Japan GDP supports

* But Nikkei still on track for 7th weekly fall * Japan economy rebounds in Q1, led by consumer spending * Techinicals show Nikkei in 'oversold' territory By Dominic Lau TOKYO, May 17 The Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday on heightened concerns over Greece after news that some Greek banks have been denied funding by the European Central Bank, though upbeat Japanese economic growth data lent support. The GDP data helped limit weakness in the Nikkei, which has fallen more than 14 percent since hitting a one-year high of 10,255.15 on March 27 on concerns over slowing global growth and the deepening euro zone debt crisis. Failure by Greek political parties to form a government after an inconclusive election earlier this month has left investors fretting that Athens might leave the euro zone. The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,783.25 by the midday break after moving in and out of positive territory. The index is down 1.9 percent this week, on track for its seventh straight weekly loss, which would mark its longest such run since 2001. "I expect a short-term technical rebound in the next couple of weeks. But there will be selling pressure should the Nikkei regain around 9,200, 9,300," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management. Technicals showed the Nikkei was deep in "oversold" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 24.4. A market with an RSI of 30 or below is considered oversold. "I think it's a good opportunity to enter the market because valuations are very attractive and the domestic economy should be stronger than expected because domestic demand is strong," Sakuma said. Japan's economy grew 1.0 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, powering ahead of other major industrial nations thanks to rebuilding of the tsunami-battered northeast region, solid consumer spending and recovering exports. "I am still positive of a cyclical turnaround but tactically I am looking for a move down to around 8,700 in the Nikkei before it bounces," said Naomi Fink, Japan equity strategist at Jefferies. Fink remained long on volatility and short cyclicals versus defensives. The Nikkei volatility index fell 5 percent. The lower the volatility index, the higher the risk appetite. Credit Saison Co Ltd was the top weighted gainer on the Nikkei, adding 4.4 percent after the consumer credit company posted a net profit for the year ended March that beat market expectations. Some exporters remained under pressure, however. Canon Inc slipped 0.2 percent and Nikon Corp lost 1.6 percent, while industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd eased 0.7 percent. The broader Topix slipped 0.2 percent to 737.38. Trading volume on the main board after the midway point was relatively light, at 42 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. "We think the Japanese equity market is close to the bottom of its range and expect low valuations and firm company results to support share prices," Nomura said in a report. The Topix carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5, compared with a 10-year average of 17.1 and the U.S. S&P 500's 12.2, Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed. Nomura said since there was little room for share prices to fall, buying undervalued stocks that have been relatively oversold during the previous downturns was an attractive investment strategy.