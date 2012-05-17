Nikkei bounces back as investors snap up cheap stocks

TOKYO, May 17 The Nikkei share average inched back up on Thursday as upbeat Japanese economic growth data dispelled wariness over Greece's potential exit from the euro zone and investors shopped for cheap stocks after the earnings season and a 12 percent slide in the benchmark this quarter. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,876.59 yen, while the broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to close at 747.16.