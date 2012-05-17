版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 14:02 BJT

Nikkei bounces back as investors snap up cheap stocks

TOKYO, May 17 The Nikkei share average inched
back up on Thursday as upbeat Japanese economic growth data
dispelled wariness over Greece's potential exit from the euro
zone and investors shopped for cheap stocks after the earnings
season and a 12 percent slide in the benchmark this quarter. 	
    The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,876.59 yen, while the
broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to close at 747.16.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐