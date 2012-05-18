版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 18日 星期五 08:10 BJT

Nikkei drops sharply, pressured by Spanish bank concerns

TOKYO, May 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped sharply on Friday morning, breaking through the 8,800
support level, as concerns about the health of Spain's banking
system and a stronger yen worsen  already bearish investor
sentiment.	
    The Nikkei fell 2.1 percent to 8,688.02, while the broader
Topix index lost 2.2 percent to 730.91.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐