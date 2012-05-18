Nikkei drops sharply, pressured by Spanish bank concerns

BRIEF-Spectra Energy Partners reports change in general partner
* Spectra Energy Partners announces change in general partner and appointment of new directors and officers
TOKYO, May 18 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped sharply on Friday morning, breaking through the 8,800 support level, as concerns about the health of Spain's banking system and a stronger yen worsen already bearish investor sentiment. The Nikkei fell 2.1 percent to 8,688.02, while the broader Topix index lost 2.2 percent to 730.91.
Feb 27 U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .
* Enbridge and Spectra Energy complete merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: