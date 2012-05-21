版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 21日 星期一 08:13 BJT

Nikkei recovers, G8 pledge helps

TOKYO, May 21 Japan's Nikkei average rose in
early trade on Monday, recovering from sharp falls in the
previous session, as a call from world leaders for Greece to
remain in the euro zone and for Europe to balance austerity with
growth eased investor worries.	
    The Nikkei advanced 0.5 percent to 8,652.43, while
the broader Topix index added 0.4 percent to 728.20.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐