Nikkei recovers from Friday's slide, G8 pledge helps

TOKYO, May 21 Japan's Nikkei average inched
higher on Monday, recovering from sharp falls in the previous
session, as a call from world leaders for Greece to remain in
the euro zone and for Europe to balance austerity with growth
helped ease investor worries.
The Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 8,623.66 after
sliding 3 percent on Friday to log a seventh straight week of
losses, its longest such run since the third quarter of 2001.
The benchmark has fallen 15.9 percent since hitting a
one-year high on March 27 as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis
and concerns over slowing global growth intensified.
"The communique of the G8 makes Europe a top agenda ... It
seems to clearly point to pressure to the EU summit on
Wednesday," said Stefam Worrall, director of equity cash sales
at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
"Maybe they will then put more concrete terms to the little
bit more concilatory tone that has been evident in recent days.
Maybe that gives some opportunities for further short-covering,
or maybe a little bit more upside to the market."
Leaders from the G8 leading industrialised nations vowed to
take all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil while
revitalising a global economy increasingly threatened by
Europe's debt problems.
Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp was among the
top weighted gainers, up 2.5 percent after the Nikkei newspaper
said it would expand production capacity for numerical control
equipment, a high profit margin business for the company, by 30
percent by the end of fiscal 2012.
The broader Topix index dipped 0.3 percent to
723.71.
Exporters remained under pressure, however, as the yen
hovered near a three-month high against the dollar.
Sony Corp, TDK Corp, Canon Inc
and Toyota Motor Corp slipped between 0.3 and 1.4
percent.