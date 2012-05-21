Nikkei stabilises after Friday's slide, G8 helps

* Nikkei recovers from 4-month low * Fanuc up on report of boost in production capacity * Renesas slumps after Goldman downgrade By Dominic Lau TOKYO, May 21 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Monday, recovering from sharp falls in the previous session, as a call from world leaders for Greece to remain in the euro zone and for Europe to balance austerity with growth helped ease investor worries. The Nikkei advanced 0.3 percent to 8,633.94 in the morning session after sliding 3 percent on Friday to log a seventh straight week of losses, its longest such run since the third quarter of 2001. The benchmark has fallen 15.8 percent since hitting a one-year high on March 27 as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and concerns over slowing global growth intensified. "The communique of the G8 makes Europe a top agenda ... It seems to clearly point to pressure to the EU summit on Wednesday," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo. "Maybe they will then put more concrete terms to the little bit more conciliatory tone that has been evident in recent days. Maybe that gives some opportunities for further short-covering, or maybe a little bit more upside to the market." Leaders from the G8 leading industrialised nations vowed to take all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil while revitalising a global economy increasingly threatened by Europe's debt problems. Despite the gains, the Nikkei remained deep in "oversold" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 25.3. Thirty or below is considered oversold. A Tokyo-based analyst who declined to be identified said this week's European Union summit was unlikely to yield any resolution to the crisis. "It's just small politics," he said, referring to the results from previous EU summits. Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp was among the top-weighted gainers, up 2.5 percent after the Nikkei newspaper said it would expand production capacity for numerical control equipment, a high profit margin business for the company, by 30 percent by the end of fiscal 2012. The broader Topix index dipped 0.2 percent to 724.42. The index is down 0.6 percent for the year after rallying more than 17 percent in the first quarter to post its best January-March performance in 24 years. Trading volume on the main board after the halfway point was light, at 34 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. Exporters remained under pressure as the yen hovered near a three-month high against the dollar. Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co, TDK Corp and Nikon Corp lost between 0.9 and 1.2 percent. Renesas Electronics Corp sagged 13.3 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the semiconductor maker to "sell" from "neutral", citing the company may need to raise capital.