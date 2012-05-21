Nikkei steadies, propped up by G8 reassurances

* Nikkei recovers from 4-month low
* Fanuc up on report of boost in production capacity
* Renesas pares losses, Mitsubishi Electric pledges support
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 21 Japan's Nikkei average inched up
on Monday, with short-covering prompting a recovery from the
sharp losses of the previous session, and a call from world
leaders for Greece to remain in the euro zone helping to soothe
investors' jitters.
The Nikkei put on 0.3 percent to 8,633.89 after
sliding 3 percent on Friday to log a seventh straight week of
losses, its longest such run since 2001, as the euro zone debt
crisis and concerns over global growth intensified.
"It's clearly just a little technical correction today,"
said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, chief executive of Investrust. "If the
Nikkei doesn't stay above water in the next few days, there's
the danger that short sellers could take advantage again and
push prices down further."
The Topix slipped 0.1 percent to 725.15, with volume hitting
a two-week low, indicating a lack of conviction for the rebound.
Market participants concerned about the impact of Greece's
potential exit from the euro zone were given a flicker of hope
after leaders of the G8 vowed to combat financial turmoil, but
analysts said any positive boost would be short-lived.
"We're going to have to see something a lot more concrete
than that before people start buying in earnest again. Right now
it's just short-covering," Fukunaga said.
Despite the gains, the Nikkei remained deep in "oversold"
territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 25.2.
Thirty or below is considered oversold.
A Deutsche Securities report said that domestic investors
were net buyers of Nikkei futures last week, which usually casts
a negative influence on the market for two weeks.
Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp was among the
top-weighted gainers, putting on 1.5 percent after the Nikkei
newspaper said it would expand production capacity by 30 percent
for numerical control equipment, a high profit margin business
for the company, by the end of fiscal 2012.
Renesas Electronics Corp sagged 10.3 percent after
Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to "sell" from "neutral",
saying the semiconductor maker may need to raise capital. The
stock earlier fell as much as 14.7 percent before paring losses
after Mitsubishi Electric Corp said it would work with
other parent companies to give support if needed, although
Renesas had not yet requested help.
Market participants were waiting to hear the conclusion of a
Bank of Japan meeting on Wednesday, the same day that Japan's
trade statistics for April will be released.
"The market isn't expecting the BOJ to do anything, so it
could swing up if they make an unexpected move," said Eiji
Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. "But
investor confidence is likely to be knocked by another big trade
deficit as crude oil was expensive last month."
Exporters were pinched by a persistently strong yen, which
hovered near a three-month high against the dollar.
Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and
Nikon Corp lost between 0.8 and 1.2 p ercent.