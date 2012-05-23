Nikkei set to rebound but remains wary of Greek exit

TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei average is expected
to open higher on Thursday, retracing some of the previous
session's sharp fall as U.S. stocks erased losses to end flat to
higher, although investors remained wary of a messy Greek exit
from the euro zone.
Strategists expected the Nikkei to trade between
8,500 and 8,700 after shedding 2 percent to 8,556.60 on
Wednesday to a four-month closing low.
"I expect a small rebound after a sharp fall yesterday,"
said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
"The rise on Nasdaq yesterday is positive for Tokyo shares
but the market will still be concerned about a higher yen," he
said, adding that investors would be waiting for news on the
European Union summit.
European leaders, at odds over how to tackle the deepening
crisis in the euro zone on Wednesday, have been advised by
senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece
quits the single currency area.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,595 on
Wednesday, up 0.3 percent from the Osaka close of 8,570.
The Nikkei has fallen 16.6 percent since hitting a one-year
high on March 27, as the euro zone debt crisis deepened and
concerns mounted over slowing global growth.
If the benchmark were to end the week lower it would mark an
eighth straight week of losses, its longest such run since 1992.
The Nikkei carries a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 11.1, the lowest since October and below a 10-year
average of 17, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
That compares with the U.S. S&P 500's 11.9.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--MAZDA MOTOR CORP
Mazda and Fiat SpA will join forces to make new
versions of their most famous sports cars, the MX-5 and the Alfa
Romeo Spider, helping the two companies cut costs and possibly
paving the way for a deeper alliance.
--DENTSU INC, KAKAKU.COM INC
Japanese advertising agency Dentsu said on Wednesday it will
purchase a 15.06 percent stake in Internet site operator
Kakaku.com from unlisted Culture Convenience Club.
--NTT DOCOMO INC
NTT Docomo said on Wednesday it plans to apply for a licence
to upgrade its base stations to tap the 700 megahertz spectrum
for high-speed mobile services, as it races with smaller rivals
to attract smartphone users.
--FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Fast Retailing's Uniqlo has signed tennis star Novak
Djokovic to a five-year contract in an attempt to increase its
brand appeal among European and U.S.-based shoppers as the
company looks to expand outside its home market of Japan.