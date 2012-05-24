版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 08:11 BJT

Nikkei ticks up, but remains cautious over Greek exit

TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei average inched
higher in early trade on Thursday, retracing some of the
previous session's sharp fall, a s U.S. stocks erased losses to
end flat to higher, although investors remained wary of a messy
Greek exit from the euro zone.	
    The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,571.77, while the
broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 722.46.

