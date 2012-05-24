Nikkei ticks down, investors wary of Greek exit

* Panasonic rises after investor relations day * Renesas up on TSMC microchip business tie-up TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei average inched down on Thursday, extending the previous session's sharp fall a s investors remained skittish of a disorderly Greek exit from the euro zone, though U.S. stocks erased losses to end flat to higher, supporting sentiment. The Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 8,548.06 and is still down 0.7 percent for the week. If the benchmark were to end the week lower it would mark an eighth straight week of losses, its longest such run since 1992. "There was nothing massively negative coming out of the EU summit. The U.S. markets rebounded ... There is no real flow going through," a senior dealer at a European brokerage said. European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decided to quit the single currency, urged the country to stay the course on austerity and complete the reforms demanded under its bailout programme. Panasonic Corp rose 1.7 percent after Nomura praised the company's steady growth strategy and expansion in emerging economies, detailed at its investor relations day on Wednesday, but said it could take time for the consumer electronic maker's ambitious plans to translate into earnings. Renesas Electronics Corp put on 1.1 percent after the chipmaker said it plans to tie up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in the microchip business. Some exporters remained under pressure as the yen stayed firm. Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co slipped between 0.8 and 1.6 percent, while Canon Inc lost 3.1 percent. The broader Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to 720.28. Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas, said foreign investors had sold off half of the 12 billion shares they had bought since November, and if Greece were to exit the euro zone and contagion were to spread to Spain, Italy and Portugal, they would sell their remaining holdings, taking the Japanese market even lower. "If it happens, policy response is more likely and then a 20 percent, or 30 percent, rebound from the sharp drop is also likely, so which do you choose?" he said. "If you can accept the downside risk, you can enjoy the huge policy response if it happens." Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed foreign investors sold a net 131.3 billion yen ($1.66 billion) of Japanese stocks last week, the fifth straight week of their net selling. The Nikkei has fallen 16.6 percent since hitting a one-year high on March 27, as the euro zone debt crisis deepened and concerns mounted over slowing global growth. The Nikkei carries a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1, the lowest since October and below a 10-year average of 17, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. That compares with the U.S. S&P 500's 11.9.