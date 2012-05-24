版本:
Nikkei scrambles back above 8,500 in late rally

TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei average bounced to
a modest gain on Thursday after a rapid rally in the late
afternoon, likely triggered by a bout of short-covering in low
volume with investors wary of shifting position amid uncertainty
about the euro zone's future.	
    The Nikkei gained 0.1 percent to 8,563.38, while the
broader Topix also put on 0.1 percent to 722.25.

