Nikkei up, still set for longest losing streak in 20 years

TOKYO, May 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Friday as investors picked up battered stocks after gains in
U.S. and European markets, but it may not be enough to prevent a
weekly fall that would see the market post its longest run of
weekly losses in 20 years.
The Nikkei has fallen 16.2 percent since hitting a
one-year peak on March 27 on worries over slowing global growth
and a deepening euro zone debt crisis. Technical indicators show
the benchmark is deep in "oversold" territory.
The average advanced 0.3 percent to 8,592.21 on Friday, but
is still down 0.3 percent this week. If the Nikkei were to end
the week lower it would be the eighth straight week of losses,
its longest such run since 1992.
"It's basically short-covering. It's just heavily-sold names
in the past couple of days that are getting bought. People are
also picking up defensives," a senior dealer at a European
brokerage said.
Japan Tobacco Inc climbed 3.4 percent after the
world's third-largest cigarette maker said after the market
close on Thursday that it will buy Belgian tobacco product maker
Gryson NV for 475 million euros ($597.66 million) to cut its
reliance on the domestic market.
"Although we think the near-term impact on Japan Tobacco's
earnings will be small, this is an attractive deal in view of
Gryson's strong potential and profitability, and expect top- and
bottom-line synergies with Japan Tobacco," Nomura said in a
client note, keeping a "buy" rating on the stock.
Sharp Corp eased 0.5 percent after jumping 7
percent the previous session after the Nikkei newspaper said
Sharp will supply technical know-how to Taiwan's Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co for a plant in China to produce
panels for Apple Inc's iPhone and other consumer
electronics products.
The stock is still down more than 41 percent this year.
The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 723.53.
BNP Paribas said it had revised up its forecast for Nikkei
dividend futures for 2012 and 2013 after companies reported
stronger optimism about future earnings and their intention to
raise dividends.