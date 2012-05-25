Nikkei marks longest weekly losing run in 20 years

* Nikkei down 0.4 pct on the week * Nikkei has fallen 16 pct since March 27 * Japan Tobacco up 10 pct on the week, to buy Belgium firm * Investors pick up defensive stocks By Sophie Knight TOKYO, May 25 Japan's Nikkei stock average on Friday declined for an eighth straight week, marking its worst weekly losing streak in 20 years, as fears mounted about the impact of Greece's possible exit from the euro zone. But the benchmark ended the day slightly higher with defensive stocks in favour and as Japan Tobacco Inc jumped on its acquisition of a Belgian cigarette firm. Market players also said the Nikkei could get some lift, albeit small, in the week to come, noting that the benchmark's relative strength index was in oversold territory as well as signs that investors were starting to pick up more call options. "A wait-and-see atmosphere is going to pervade until Greece's second election, so the market is unlikely to sink or soar," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. "There's a chance of a technical rebound next week but then the sell-off will continue into June." The Nikkei ended the week down 0.4 percent and has fallen 16 p ercent since hitting a one year peak on March 27. It finished 0.2 percent higher on the day at 8,580.39. The broader Topix ended flat at 722.11 in thin trade, with just 1.56 billion shares changing hands. Market watchers said much of the selling-off this week has been driven by short-term investors such as hedge funds while long-term investors stand on the sidelines on fears that the market could be dragged dramatically down by sudden developments in the euro zone crisis. But some fund managers said this was a good time for buying into quality companies. "We're buying a little bit every day of companies that we think have value... there's really no reason to sell some of these companies off any more," said Tetsuro Ii, president of Commons Asset Management, which specialises in long-term investments. "Japanese stocks look very cheap on global valuations at the moment." Japan Tobacco climbed 5.2 percent after saying it would buy Belgian's Gryson for some $600 million to cut its reliance on the domestic market. It has put on 9.8 percent this week. But strength in the yen continued to weigh on electronics shares with Sony Corp, out of favour among investors as it struggles to right its TV operations, sliding 4.5 percent to hit a fresh 32-year low. Komatsu Ltd shed 1.5 percent after Nomura Securities said the construction machinery maker was likely to see its annual sales in China tumble 15 percent, much bigger than the company's estimate of a 1 percent decline. The Nikkei remained in "oversold" territory on Friday, with its 14-day relative strength index at 28.4. Thirty or below is considered oversold. Investors have also started to pick up more Nikkei call options after the recent sell-off, a trader said, with some interest in July expiry at 9,000, which compares with buying of put options last week to hedge against further falls. Among defensives, the food sector climbed 2.2 percent, while pharmaceuticals rose 2 percent. Several blue-chips steadied after sharp losses this week, with Canon Inc putting on 2.2 percent after a 4.7 percent fall over the previous two sessions.