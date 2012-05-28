版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 28日 星期一 08:25 BJT

Nikkei edges higher, boost by gains in Fanuc

TOKYO, May 28 Japan's Nikkei share average
advanced in early trade on Monday, supported by gains in
industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp on the back of a
bullish broker note.	
    The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,610.36 after
falling for an eighth straight week last week to log its worst
weekly losing run in 20 years.	
    The broader Topix ticked up 0.1 percent to 722.77.

