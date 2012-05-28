Nikkei edges higher, boost by gains in Fanuc

TOKYO, May 28 Japan's Nikkei share average advanced in early trade on Monday, supported by gains in industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp on the back of a bullish broker note. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,610.36 after falling for an eighth straight week last week to log its worst weekly losing run in 20 years. The broader Topix ticked up 0.1 percent to 722.77.