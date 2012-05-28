版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 28日 星期一 14:08 BJT

Nikkei firms, propped up by Fanuc, Fast Retailing

TOKYO, May 28 Japan's Nikkei average steadied on
Monday after marking eight straight weeks of declines last week,
with gains from widely held Fast Retailing and Fanuc
Corp propping up the benchmark in thin trade. 	
    The Nikkei ended up 0.2 percent at 8,593.15, while the
broader Topix index slipped 0.1 percent to 721.11.

