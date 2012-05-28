Nikkei firms, propped up by Fanuc, Fast Retailing

BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics provides update on ongoing AR101 phase 3 program for peanut allergy
* Aimmune therapeutics provides update on ongoing ar101 phase 3 program for peanut allergy based on fda feedback
TOKYO, May 28 Japan's Nikkei average steadied on Monday after marking eight straight weeks of declines last week, with gains from widely held Fast Retailing and Fanuc Corp propping up the benchmark in thin trade. The Nikkei ended up 0.2 percent at 8,593.15, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.1 percent to 721.11.
* Aimmune therapeutics provides update on ongoing ar101 phase 3 program for peanut allergy based on fda feedback
NEW YORK/BOSTON, Feb 16 New York state on Thursday announced final regulations requiring banks and insurers to meet minimum cyber-security standards and report breaches to regulators as part of an effort to combat a surge in cyber crime and limit damages to consumers.
* Webmd reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results