版本:
中国
2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Nikkei opens down, pressured by Spanish debt woes

TOKYO, May 29 Japan's Nikkei share average
opened down on Tuesday, as investor wariness about a deepening
euro zone crisis was fueled by reports that Spain's government
could bailout an ailing bank with sovereign debt.	
    The risk premium on 10-year Spanish bonds rose to its
highest in the history of the euro at an auction on Monday.	
    The Nikkei was down 0.9 percent, while the broader
Topix index slipped 0.8 percent.

