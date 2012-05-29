版本:
2012年 5月 29日 星期二 14:08 BJT

Japan's Nikkei rallies on talk of China stimulus

TOKYO, May 29 The Nikkei share average rose on
Tuesday on speculation that China, Japan's largest export
market, may soon launch a stimulus programme to avoid a sharp
slowdown, with China-related stocks benefiting the most.	
    The Nikkei reversed earlier losses to close 0.7
percent higher at 8,657.08, while the Nikkei China 50 
index gained 1.1 percent.	
    Tuesday's gains took the benchmark Nikkei above its five-day
moving average near 8,585 and out of "oversold" territory, with
its 14-day relative strength index at 33.4.	
    The broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 727.03.

