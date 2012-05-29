Japan's Nikkei rallies on talk of China stimulus

TOKYO, May 29 The Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday on speculation that China, Japan's largest export market, may soon launch a stimulus programme to avoid a sharp slowdown, with China-related stocks benefiting the most. The Nikkei reversed earlier losses to close 0.7 percent higher at 8,657.08, while the Nikkei China 50 index gained 1.1 percent. Tuesday's gains took the benchmark Nikkei above its five-day moving average near 8,585 and out of "oversold" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 33.4. The broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 727.03.