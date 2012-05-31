Nikkei drops 1.9 percent, breaks 8,500

TOKYO, May 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell at Thursday's open, pressured by a strong yen and heightened risk aversion due to fears that the inability of Spain and Italy to finance their debt is worsening the euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei fell 1.9 percent to 8,468.96, slicing through the psychologically important support level of 8,500, while the broader Topix index shed 1.6 percent to 711.92.