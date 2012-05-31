版本:
Nikkei drops 1.9 percent, breaks 8,500

TOKYO, May 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
at Thursday's open, pressured by a strong yen and heightened
risk aversion due to fears that the inability of Spain and Italy
to finance their debt is worsening the euro zone debt crisis.	
    The Nikkei fell 1.9 percent to 8,468.96, slicing through the
psychologically important support level of 8,500, while the
broader Topix index shed 1.6 percent to 711.92.

