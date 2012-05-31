版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 31日 星期四 14:06 BJT

Japan's Nikkei logs biggest monthly fall in two years

TOKYO, May 31 Japan's Nikkei share average shed
1.1 percent on Thursday, closing out its worst monthly fall in
two years as investors cut exposure to risky assets on deepening
concerns over Spain and its banking sector, with exporters
taking a beating.	
    The Nikkei dropped 90.46 points to 8,542.73, cutting
earlier losses as traders suspected the Bank of Japan was buying
exchange-traded funds in the afternoon to support the market.	
    Still, the benchmark hit a 4-1/2-month closing low and was
down 10.3 percent in May, its biggest one-month fall since May
2010, when it lost 11.7 percent.	
    The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 719.49. The
index is down 0.4 percent this week, and if it were to end the
week lower, it would mark its worst weekly losing run since
1975.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐