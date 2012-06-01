版本:
Nikkei posts worst string of weekly losses in 20 years

TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei average fell on
Friday to hit its ninth straight week of losses, marking its
longest such run in 20 years, after disappointing Chinese and
U.S. data compounded fears about a global slowdown amidst a
deepening euro zone debt crisis.	
   The Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent to 8,440.25 while the broader
Topix fell 1.5 percent to 708.93.

