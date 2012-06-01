Nikkei posts worst string of weekly losses in 20 years

BRIEF-Yingde Gases says Originwater has no intention to pursue strategic transaction with Co
* In response to certain rumours , Originwater has confirmed that it has no intention to pursue any strategic transaction with co
TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Friday to hit its ninth straight week of losses, marking its longest such run in 20 years, after disappointing Chinese and U.S. data compounded fears about a global slowdown amidst a deepening euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent to 8,440.25 while the broader Topix fell 1.5 percent to 708.93.
LONDON, Feb 21 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday he will seek assurances from the chief executive of PSA Carlos Tavares that it will maintain jobs and keep plants in Britain open during a meeting on Friday.
* Richmont Mines reports fourth quarter and annual financial results; record performance at the island gold mine