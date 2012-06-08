版本:
中国
2012年 6月 8日

Nikkei falls but manages to snap 9-week losing streak

TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average
snapped its longest weekly losing streak in 20 years by a
whisker on Friday, but shares sagged on the day on
disappointment at the lack of a clear signal on further U.S.
monetary stimulus and caution over China.	
    The Nikkei dropped 2.1 percent to 8,459.26 while the broader
Topix index shed 1.8 percent to 717.74.

