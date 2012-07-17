版本:
中国
2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Nikkei dips as higher yen undermines exporters

TOKYO, July 17 Japan's Nikkei share average
ticked down in early trade on Tuesday as the yen's gains against
the dollar during a market holiday the previous day raised
concerns over exporters.
    The Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 8,713.95 after
having barely snapped a six-day losing steak on Friday. Japanese
markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday. The
broader Topix was down 0.2 percent at 745.08.

