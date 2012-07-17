Nikkei rises after warning on yen strength, but clouds remain

* Nikkei up 0.6 pct after Azumi warns of firm action on yen * Gains seen fleeting due to worries on global slowdown * Yen's gains hurt exporters; Sharp, Sony at 3-decade low * Printer makers also hit after Lexmark earnings By Hideyuki Sano TOKYO, July 17 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped initially on Tuesday in response to the yen's one-month high against the dollar, but the index rose after Finance Minister Jun Azumi warned about the Japanese currency's strength. Still, market players said the gains can be fleeting given sustained worries about the global economy. During a Japanese market holiday on Monday, the yen rose to a one-month high against the dollar and edged near an 11 1/2-year high versus the euro. Early on Tuesday, concerns about further yen strengthening knocked manufacturers such as Sharp, which fell 4.2 percent to a 34-year low and Sony, off 2.2 to its lowest point in more than three decades. "People who are buying are not seriously expecting a rally from here. Basically people are waiting to see Bernanke's comments and U.S. earnings," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,774.52, turning positive in a knee-jerk reaction after Azumi said he would take firm measures on currencies as needed. But sentiment remained frail after the Nikkei last week broke below an important 25-day moving average, in a major bearish signal, having peaked out around 9,100 early this month. The broader Topix was down 0.3 percent at 744.33. "The yen's gains are weighing on Tokyo shares. For global shares to rise, investors will probably need more stimulus and an improvement in economic sentiment," said Shun Maruyama, chief strategist at BNP Paribas. A surprise decline in U.S. June retail sales provided the latest evidence of a slowing U.S. economy, boosting speculation of stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve and undermining the dollar. Although the yen is still about 5 percent below its record peak against the dollar hit last year, a higher yen is the last thing struggling Japanese electronics makers need. The electric machinery subindex, which includes Sharp and Sony, fell 1.2 percent. EARNING WOES Printer makers tumbled after their U.S. rival, Lexmark International Inc last week joined a host of technology companies that warned of falling sales in Europe. Seiko Epson fell 6.5 percent, after hitting a record low since its listing in 2003 while Canon dropped 2.5 percent to near a three-year low. Ricoh was also down 2.1 percent. Market players worry that similar disappointment could be felt about a raft of U.S. earning reports due this week. Japan's corporate earnings reporting season will get into high gear from next week. BNP Paribas' Maruyama said the Nikkei could fall to around 8,500, but he saw only a limited chance of the index declining to its June 4 closing low of 8,295. "At the moment, few people would expect profit forecasts to be cut by 10-20 percent. So a further fall in the Nikkei would not be that big," he said. Elsewhere, JX Holdings fell 6.0 percent after a subsidiary of the oil refiner and wholesale said it would indefinitely halt operations at a refinery in western Japan after finding some inspection records had been falsified, with discrepancies dating back to 2000. Defensives continued to benefit from investors' risk aversion, with drugmakers rising 1.6 percent.