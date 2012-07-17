RPT-Nikkei inches up on threats of currency intervention

PepsiCo to cut jobs in Philly as sales lose fizz after soda tax
March 1 PepsiCo Inc said on Wednesday it would cut 80 to 100 jobs in Philadelphia as the city's new sugar-sweetened beverage tax hurts demand for its products.
TOKYO, July 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday after warnings that the finance ministry would intervene to curb excessive movements in the currency market when necessary after the yen rose to a one-month high against the dollar on Monday. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,755.00 while the broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 743.38.
* Says at December 31, 2016, had about 58,000 employees compared to 69,000 employees at December 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ls2shw Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 The flow of income tax refunds to U.S. consumers is getting back on track following a slow start this year that has had some retail chains worried about spending.