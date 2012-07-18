版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 18日 星期三 08:11 BJT

Nikkei opens higher after U.S. earnings overshoot

TOKYO, July 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
opened higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a rise in U.S stocks as
several blue chips beat earnings expectations and U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept alive hopes for more easing.
    The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,792.91, while the
broader Topix was also 0.4 percent up at 746.22.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐