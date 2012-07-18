Nikkei under water as Asian shares edge lower

TOKYO, July 18 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday, failing to maintain early gains as falls in other Asian markets and a small rise in the yen offset some firm U.S. corporate earnings The Nikkei share average fell 0.3 percent to 8,726.74, failing to clear its 25-day moving average at 8,811, a key chart level. The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 740.46.