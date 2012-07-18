版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 18日 星期三 14:16 BJT

Nikkei under water as Asian shares edge lower

TOKYO, July 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Wednesday, failing to maintain early gains as falls
in other Asian markets and a small rise in the yen offset some
firm U.S. corporate earnings
    The Nikkei share average fell 0.3 percent to 8,726.74,
failing to clear its 25-day moving average at 8,811, a key chart
level. The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 740.46.

