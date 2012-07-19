Nikkei up after Wall St gains, tackles 25-day average

TOKYO, July 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose early on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street and tackling a key technical chart level, though worries about further strength in the yen could sap gains. The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 8,830.00, rising above its 25-day average, which came around 8,820, for the first time in a week. The broader Topix also rose 1.2 percent to 749.06.