Nikkei up after Wall St gains, tackles 25-day average

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, July 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose early on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street and tackling a key technical chart level, though worries about further strength in the yen could sap gains. The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 8,830.00, rising above its 25-day average, which came around 8,820, for the first time in a week. The broader Topix also rose 1.2 percent to 749.06.
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.