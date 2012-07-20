Nikkei slips as firm yen eclipses U.S. earnings

TOKYO, July 20 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Friday as a firmer yen offset positive sentiment after U.S. stocks, buoyed by corporate earnings, rose for a third straight day. The Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to 8,764.45, holding above its five-day moving average at 8,752.53, while the broader Topix index was down 0.6 percent at 743.05.