2012年 7月 20日

Nikkei slips as firm yen eclipses U.S. earnings

TOKYO, July 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped in early trade on Friday as a firmer yen offset positive
sentiment after U.S. stocks, buoyed by corporate earnings, rose
for a third straight day. 
    The Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to 8,764.45, holding
above its five-day moving average at 8,752.53, while the broader
Topix index was down 0.6 percent at 743.05.

