Nikkei slips as firm yen eclipses U.S. earnings

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, July 20 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Friday as a firmer yen offset positive sentiment after U.S. stocks, buoyed by corporate earnings, rose for a third straight day. The Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to 8,764.45, holding above its five-day moving average at 8,752.53, while the broader Topix index was down 0.6 percent at 743.05.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.