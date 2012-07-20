版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 20日 星期五 10:59 BJT

Nikkei dips as Japan focuses on weak U.S. data

* Nikkei eases 0.3 pct, Topix falls 0.8 pct
    * Trading volume light
    * Toshiba advances after SanDisk earnings beat

    By Dominic Lau
    TOKYO, July 20 The Nikkei share average slipped
on Friday as weak U.S. economic data raised concerns over the
health of the world's largest economy and its impact on the
export-reliant Japanese economy.
    Japanese market players were more concerned over the soft
U.S. data than Thursday's positive U.S. corporate earnings,
which helped propel the S&P 500 index to a 2-1/2-month
high. 
    "Toshiba was up 5 percent on the back of U.S. earnings but
what else came out in the U.S. that has any real bearing on
Japanese stocks?" a senior deal at a foreign brokerage said.
    "The bigger problem that you have got at the moment is the
weak U.S. data that's coming out."
    The Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 8,770.30, holding
above i ts five-day moving average at 8,754.34. The benchmark is
still up 0.5 percent this week after dropping 3.3 percent last
week to log its biggest weekly fall since mid-May. 
    However, Toshiba Corp gained 1.4 percent after
surging more than 5 percent earlier, boosted by forecast-beating
earnings from U.S. SanDisk Corp as margins on its flash
memory chips exceeded expectations despite falling prices.
 
    U.S. data on Thursday showed factory activity in the
mid-Atlantic region contracted in July for a third straight
month, new claims for jobless aid surged last week and home
resales slumped to their lowest level in eight months in June.
    Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese equities for
the third straight week last week, offloading 133.8 billion yen
($1.70 billion), data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed.
    Jun Yunoki, an equity analyst at Nomura, said the
brokerage's data showed retail investors bought Japanese stocks
on dips last week, particularly in shippers and machinery
companies.
    "Since they have been buying a lot of shares on long margin
for the past three to four months, it comes to a level that they
will have to start unwinding," Yunoki said, adding that retail
investors were unlikely to be buying aggressively.     
    The broader Topix fell 0.8 percent to 741.32 after
breaking a nine-day losing streak on Thursday. The index is
still up 1.7 percent so far this year.
    With the recent weakness, the Topix's 12-month forward
price-to-earnings ratio slipped to 11.2 from a two-month high of
11.5 hit last week, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
    Trading volume on the Topix on Friday was light, at 35
percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.
    Japan's earnings season gets into gear next week.
    Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc, said Japanese
companies were likely to post positive earnings.
    He cited Yaskawa Electric Corp as an example. The
electric motor maker rose 8.4 percent on Thursday after its
first quarter operating profit beat market expectations and it
lifted its first half operating profit forecast by 50 percent to
4.5 billion yen. Yaskawa shares were down 1.1 percent on Friday.
    Investors also cashed in gains in the insurance sector
, which dropped 3.7 percent as the top sectoral loser
after rising 3.8 percent in the previous three sessions.

