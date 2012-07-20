Nikkei tumbles as data fans gloom about global economy

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, July 20 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled 1.4 percent on Friday as investors took profits after better-than-expected stateside earnings failed to dispel pessimism about a creaking global economy on the back of disappointing U.S. data. The Nikkei closed at 8,669.87, while the broader Topix index sank 1.8 percent, its biggest loss in six weeks, to 733.82.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.