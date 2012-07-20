版本:
Nikkei tumbles as data fans gloom about global economy

TOKYO, July 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
tumbled 1.4 percent on Friday as investors took profits after
better-than-expected stateside earnings failed to dispel
pessimism about a creaking global economy on the back of
disappointing U.S. data.
    The Nikkei closed at 8,669.87, while the broader Topix index
 sank 1.8 percent, its biggest loss in six weeks, to
733.82.

