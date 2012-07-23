版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 23日 星期一 08:06 BJT

Nikkei slips on Spain worries, strong yen

TOKYO, July 23 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
1 percent at Monday's open after U.S. and European stocks were
hit by renewed fears that Spain may require a full-blown bailout
after an indebted Spanish region requested financial aid.
    The Nikkei dropped to 8,587.62 and the broader Topix
 lost 0.9 percent to 727.14.

