Nikkei slips on Spain worries, strong yen

BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
TOKYO, July 23 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1 percent at Monday's open after U.S. and European stocks were hit by renewed fears that Spain may require a full-blown bailout after an indebted Spanish region requested financial aid. The Nikkei dropped to 8,587.62 and the broader Topix lost 0.9 percent to 727.14.
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors