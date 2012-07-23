Nikkei falls to 5-week low on Spain debt woes, yen strength

* Exporters feel the pain of strong yen vs euro * Earnings season might not lend support - analysts * Defensive stocks see modest gains By Sophie Knight TOKYO, July 23 Japan's Nikkei share average slid to a five-week low on Monday morning, hit by renewed fears that Spain may require a full-blown bailout after two indebted regions requested financial aid. Consumer electronics stocks fell as the news from Spain dragged the euro to a more than 11-year low against the yen, while the dollar dipped to a seven-week low against the Japanese currency. The yen has strengthened just ahead of Japan's April-June earnings season, which begins in earnest later this week. A stronger yen eats into the value of revenue garnered abroad when it is repatriated. "Even if earnings are strong, if it doesn't look like companies are going to be able to expand profits in the future, then it will be difficult to buy stocks simply on the basis that they look cheap," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. The Nikkei was down 1.5 percent at 8,542.65 by the midday break, its lowest level since June 14. The benchmark index has now dropped below the 61.8 percent retracement of its rally between June 4 and July 4 that took it to as high as 9,136 -- gains that came after a lull in euro zone debt woes helped investors focus on the prospects of Japanese stocks driven by domestic demand. The Nikkei's fall of 1.4 percent on Friday prevented it from making a golden cross, which usually signals a bull market is about to emerge, between its 25-day moving average and 65-day moving average. "This turned a signal to buy into a signal to sell, and is the hallmark of a boxed-in market," wrote Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities, in a note. "The next resistance level is 8,100, but it's unlikely that it will snap that." The weakness in the Nikkei and the broader Topix index , which fell 1.1 percent on Monday to 725.82 as volume ebbed to just 36.9 percent of its 90-day average, followed declines in other major stock indices after the heavily-indebted Spanish region of Valencia asked Madrid for help. Smaller Murcia is likely to be the next of half a dozen regional governments to follow in Valencia's footsteps, according to media. "Just as the euro zone's problems had appeared to calm down, uncertainty rears its head again," said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan. "It's also not only in Spain where regional banks are in trouble, they're also weak in Italy and other countries," he said. EXPECTATIONS AND EARNINGS Fears of a worsening downturn in Europe are curbing expectations for exporters' guidance. Ricoh Co Ltd dropped 5.6 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut its target price to 640 yen from 770 yen, citing its high exposure to the European market. Canon, the most-traded stock on the main board by turnover, lost 2.9 percent in reaction to Xerox Corp shedding 6.8 percent on Friday after cutting its full-year forecast due to dwindling demand in Europe. Similar concerns left Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp down 3.1 and 3.3 percent on Monday morning. Hopes that some domestically-oriented blue-chips might beat guidance and give positive projections left defensive favourites Japan Tobacco Inc and East Japan Railway Co as two of just three gainers on the Topix Core 30, rising 0.6 and 0.9 percent respectively. The third was Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, boosted 0.6 percent after the European Medicines Agency recommended its blood cancer drug for approval on Friday. However, there are fears that domestically oriented stocks might soon run out of steam after gaining awarded excessive attention since early June as investors cut exposure to exporters amid signs of slowing global growth. Tokyo Steel fell 8.4 percent to a 11-1/2 month low after the steelmaker said on Friday it expected an annual operating loss of 14.5 billion yen in the year to March, compared with a previous forecast of breaking even. JPMorgan also cut its target price for the steelmaker to 400 yen from 450 yen. In a note, it said of Tokyo Steel's new forecast, "unless there is an improvement in the metals spread in 2H with a pickup in pricing, the company will be unable to achieve its earnings projections."