2012年 7月 23日 星期一 14:11 BJT

Nikkei falls to 6-week low; hit by Spain debt woes, yen strength

TOKYO, July 23 Japan's Nikkei share average sank
to a six-week low on Monday, hit by renewed fears that Spain may
require a full-blown bailout and the subsequent rise in the yen.
    The Nikkei shed 1.9 percent, its biggest fall in
one-and-a-half months, to 8,508.32. The broader Topix
index fell 1.8 percent to 720.62, having fallen in 11 of
the past 12 sessions.

