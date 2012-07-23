Nikkei falls to 6-week low; hit by Spain debt woes, yen strength

TOKYO, July 23 Japan's Nikkei share average sank to a six-week low on Monday, hit by renewed fears that Spain may require a full-blown bailout and the subsequent rise in the yen. The Nikkei shed 1.9 percent, its biggest fall in one-and-a-half months, to 8,508.32. The broader Topix index fell 1.8 percent to 720.62, having fallen in 11 of the past 12 sessions.