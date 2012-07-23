Nikkei seen falling as Spain worries grow

TOKYO, July 24 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to fall on Tuesday after worries that Spain may not be able to avoid a bailout pummelled risk assets on global markets. Investors are also concerned that Japan's earning season, which starts in earnest later this week, is unlikely to give the market a fillip as companies brace for a slowdown in the global economy. "The market is getting cautious about the upcoming earnings," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, market analyst at Monex Securities. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,400 and 8,500 on Tuesday. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,465, down from the close in Osaka of 8,510. On Monday the Nikkei shed 1.9 percent to 8,508.32, its lowest close sine June 8. The broader Topix index slipped 1.8 percent to 720.62, having fallen in 11 of the past 12 sessions. World equity markets sold off and the euro set new two-year lows against the U.S. dollar on Monday after reports that more indebted regions in Spain need financial aid fueled fears that the country may need a bailout. Technically, the Nikkei looks bearish on the daily Ichimoku chart after it fell through an important support from the bottom of the cloud on Monday. Below 8,500, there are no major support levels before the six-month closing low of 8,296 on June 4, market players said. As losses mount, retail Japanese investors with long positions in margin trading may also be forced to liquidate positions to access collateral, adding to the downward pressure, an analyst at a Japanese brokerage warned. >Pain in Spain hits Wall St, Texas Instruments off late >Euro falls on Spain bailout fears, Moody's revisions [ FRX /] >Europe fears push US debt yields to new lows  >Gold off lows on safety bids, outperforms equities >Oil falls, pressured by Spain, euro zone worries STOCKS TO WATCH -- Sharp Sharp is expected to report a group net loss of about 100 billion yen ($1.28 billion) for the April-June quarter as its LCD panel and solar panel businesses continue to decline, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday. Sharp is also considering its first large-scale job cuts and will offer early retirement packages to several thousands of employees across the world, the Nikkei said. -- Toshiba Toshiba Corp plans to cut production of NAND flash memory by 30 percent, its first cutback since 2009, the Nikkei reported.