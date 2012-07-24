Nikkei slips on Spain bailout worries

TOKYO, July 24 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday after worries that Spain may not be able to avoid a bailout pummeled risk assets on global markets and sent the yen higher. The Nikkei fell 0.1 percent to 8,504.46, after sliding 1.9 percent on Monday to a six-week closing low. The broader Topix index edged 0.1 percent lower to 719.95, having fallen in 11 of the past 12 sessions.