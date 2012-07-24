Nikkei hits 6-week low on Spain worries; exporters hurt by rising yen

* No buyers expected other than short-covering, market players say * Short-selling ratio could indicate chance of a technical rebound * Exporters under pressure as yen keeps edging up * Sharp falls on report losses increasing By Hideyuki Sano TOKYO, July 24 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped to a six-week intraday low on Tuesday on mounting worries that Spain may need a financial bailout, putting further pressure on a fragile global economy. Exporters were badly hit again, with the subindex of the country's battered electronics sector hitting a three-year low as the yen advanced against the dollar and the euro on investors' risk aversion. While there are some signs that the market may be oversold in the near-term, the sentiment remains bleak with buying interest limited to short-covering, traders said. "I don't rule out the possibility of a technical rebound on short-covering but apart from that I can't see any buyers," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management. The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8,472.62, after sliding 1.9 percent on Monday, hovering just over two percent above its six-month low of 8,296 hit in early June seen increasingly as a distinct possibility. "The market will be helpless for the time being. The Nikkei could test the early-June low," said Masaru Hamasaki, chief strategist at Toyota Asset Management. The broader Topix index edged 0.7 percent lower to 715.46, having fallen in 11 of the past 12 sessions. Consumer electronics firm Sharp fell 5.1 percent to 279 yen and looks set to hit a 34-year closing low after the Nikkei business daily reported the firm was likely to have suffered a 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) loss in the April-June quarter as its LCD and solar businesses continued to decline. That is much higher than the market consensus of around 76 billion yen, according to traders. SHORT SELLING Tokyo Stock Exchange data showed short-selling accounted for 32.7 percent of the total sales on Monday, a level market players say that usually signals excessive selling and a chance of rebound. But some analysts warn against expecting too much on A technical rebound. "In normal times, (a high level of short-selling) is a good signal for a rebound. But we are in a world where German bond yields are constantly negative as investors fear Spain could impose hair-cut on its debt like Greece. We cannot apply the normal rules," said Norihiro Fujito, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. The losses came as Spanish bond yields hit euro-era highs and global share prices dropped sharply, on worries more Spanish regions may need financial help after Valencia requested help last week. "Europe needs to deal with the crisis but (German Chancellor) Angela Merkel is on holiday and so are many other policymakers. I'm worried that politics cannot keep up with market moves during the summer," Mitsubishi UFJ's Fujito added. The Nikkei futures trimmed losses only slightly after Chinese manufacturing data, announced just after the midday recess in the cash stock market, showed a small improvement. The HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 49.5 in July from 48.2 in June, though it still stayed below the 50 mark that separates contraction from growth.