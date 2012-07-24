版本:
2012年 7月 24日

Nikkei languishes at 6-week low on Spain worries

TOKYO, July 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
hovered around a six-week low on Tuesday, although data showing
some signs of improvement in China's economy helped pare early
losses triggered by fears Spain may need a financial bailout.
    The Nikkei lost 0.2 percent to 8,488.09 points,
while the broader Topix index dipped 0.4 percent to
717.67.

