CORRECTED-Nikkei rebounds from 7-week low, pressure persists

(Corrects headline to 7-week low, not high)
    TOKYO, July 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday following a small
gain in the Dow Jones index, although market players say worries
about the global economy will likely keep the market under
pressure.
    The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,399.03 after having
dropped 1.4 percent on Wednesday. The broader Topix 
index rose 0.4 percent to 709.33. 
    

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)

