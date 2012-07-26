Nikkei barely moves from low, Canon sinks after earnings

TOKYO, July 26 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up from a seven-week low on Thursday as U.S. markets stabilised, although worries about the global economy are set keep the market under pressure. Highlighting the fallout from the euro zone's woes for Japan's exporters, Canon, one of the most profitable technology companies, fell more than 10 percent after cutting its full-year profit estimate. "I think there were vague hopes that companies like Canon might be able to keep the profit outlook steady even under this environment. The market was clearly disappointed," said Takashi Oba, senior strategist at Okasan Securities. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,396.98, recovering from Wednesday's seven-week low. The broader Topix index rose 0.2 percent to 707.82, having fallen for 13 of the past 14 sessions. The market drew some comfort after some strong U.S. earnings pushed up the Dow Jones industrial average on Wednesday, while Spanish bond yields dipped. Still, few market players expect a strong recovery in the Nikkei, amid caution about the Japanese corporate earning season, which started this week. Worries about the impact of the global slowdown kept exporters' shares in check, with automaker shares down 0.3 percent. Electronics makers fell 0.6 percent, dragged down by Canon, which hit a 40-month low. Robot maker Fanuc rose 4.7 percent after it maintained its half-year profit outlook on Wednesday. Construction machine maker Hitachi Construction gained 4.4 percent after it cut its annual profit outlook less than analysts have expected. "I'd say these earnings were broadly speaking within market expectations but they were not exciting enough to spur optimism," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. Elsewhere, Olympus jumped 8.4 percent after medical device maker Terumo said on Thursday it is proposing to invest 50 billion yen ($640 million) in Olympus and form a joint holding company.