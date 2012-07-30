版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一 08:05 BJT

Japan's Nikkei advances on hopes of ECB, Fed stimulus

TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
in early trade on Monday, boosted by increasing expectation that
the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may offer
further stimulus.
    The Nikkei climbed 1 percent to 8,649.27, while the
broader Topix index gained 0.9 percent to 732.96.

