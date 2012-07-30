ECB, Fed stimulus hopes boost Nikkei to 1-week high

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday on growing expectations of further stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank this week, with a handful of strong earnings also lending support to the market. The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 8,635.44 points, while the broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 731.74.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017