2012年 7月 30日

ECB, Fed stimulus hopes boost Nikkei to 1-week high

TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Monday on growing expectations of further stimulus measures
from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank this
week, with a handful of strong earnings also lending support to
the market. 
    The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 8,635.44 points,
while the broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 731.74.

